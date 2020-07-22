Well maintained energy efficient house built in 2013. Split master, granite kitchen counter tops, stainless steel appliances. Extra lighting in garage with finished flooring. Community has two pools and walking trails. Large backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8704 Sierra Trail have any available units?
8704 Sierra Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton County, TX.
What amenities does 8704 Sierra Trail have?
Some of 8704 Sierra Trail's amenities include granite counters, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8704 Sierra Trail currently offering any rent specials?
8704 Sierra Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.