Home
/
Denton County, TX
/
8704 Sierra Trail
Last updated April 17 2019 at 10:19 PM

8704 Sierra Trail

8704 Sierra Trail · No Longer Available
Location

8704 Sierra Trail, Denton County, TX 76227

Amenities

granite counters
garage
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Well maintained energy efficient house built in 2013. Split master, granite kitchen counter tops, stainless steel appliances. Extra lighting in garage with finished flooring. Community has two pools and walking trails. Large backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8704 Sierra Trail have any available units?
8704 Sierra Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton County, TX.
What amenities does 8704 Sierra Trail have?
Some of 8704 Sierra Trail's amenities include granite counters, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8704 Sierra Trail currently offering any rent specials?
8704 Sierra Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8704 Sierra Trail pet-friendly?
No, 8704 Sierra Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton County.
Does 8704 Sierra Trail offer parking?
Yes, 8704 Sierra Trail offers parking.
Does 8704 Sierra Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8704 Sierra Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8704 Sierra Trail have a pool?
Yes, 8704 Sierra Trail has a pool.
Does 8704 Sierra Trail have accessible units?
No, 8704 Sierra Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 8704 Sierra Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 8704 Sierra Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8704 Sierra Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 8704 Sierra Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
