16109 Benbrook Boulevard

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym game room parking playground pool garage media room

This gorgeous home sits in a highly sought-after prestige Community with pool-fitnessCenter, playgrounds and walking trails in Prosper. Tons of upgrades only mention a few here: a beautiful elevation Stone Front; entry with High Ceiling; nail down hand scraped wood floor. Best selling gorgeous floor plan with stylish designs; Two bedrooms (including Master) are downstairs. Spacious Game room, Media room, Large utility and Nice Study. Grand family room connected to Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Counter top, Stainless Appliances. 5 gas-burnners. Cabinet and counter with sink in utility room. Well known Prosper ISD and a must-see home that will not last long for sure! Please call or email for a tour of this house!