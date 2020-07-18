All apartments in Denton County
Last updated July 16 2020 at 9:22 PM

16109 Benbrook Boulevard

16109 Benbrook Blvd · (817) 896-7990
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

16109 Benbrook Blvd, Denton County, TX 75078

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,950

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3798 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
This gorgeous home sits in a highly sought-after prestige Community with pool-fitnessCenter, playgrounds and walking trails in Prosper. Tons of upgrades only mention a few here: a beautiful elevation Stone Front; entry with High Ceiling; nail down hand scraped wood floor. Best selling gorgeous floor plan with stylish designs; Two bedrooms (including Master) are downstairs. Spacious Game room, Media room, Large utility and Nice Study. Grand family room connected to Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Counter top, Stainless Appliances. 5 gas-burnners. Cabinet and counter with sink in utility room. Well known Prosper ISD and a must-see home that will not last long for sure! Please call or email for a tour of this house!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16109 Benbrook Boulevard have any available units?
16109 Benbrook Boulevard has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16109 Benbrook Boulevard have?
Some of 16109 Benbrook Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16109 Benbrook Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
16109 Benbrook Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16109 Benbrook Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 16109 Benbrook Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton County.
Does 16109 Benbrook Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 16109 Benbrook Boulevard offers parking.
Does 16109 Benbrook Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16109 Benbrook Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16109 Benbrook Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 16109 Benbrook Boulevard has a pool.
Does 16109 Benbrook Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 16109 Benbrook Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 16109 Benbrook Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16109 Benbrook Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 16109 Benbrook Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 16109 Benbrook Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
