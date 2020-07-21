16011 Crosslake Court

Amenities

This like-new 4 bedroom home situated in sought after Artesia Community. Open kitchen, gorgeous dark brown cabinets with granite countertop and stainless steel appliances. Master on 1st floor features double vanities, garden tub, separate shower, and walk-in closet. Upstairs boasts 3 additional bedrooms and a large game room. Community includes 2 pools, splash pad, fitness center, playgrounds, soccer field, and a clubhouse. Convenient location, easy access to Dallas North Toll, HWY 380, schools, restaurants, and retail. Prosper ISD.