Home
/
Denton County, TX
/
16011 Crosslake Court
Last updated April 10 2020 at 11:35 PM

16011 Crosslake Court

16011 Crosslake Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

16011 Crosslake Ct, Denton County, TX 75078

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
game room
playground
pool
This like-new 4 bedroom home situated in sought after Artesia Community. Open kitchen, gorgeous dark brown cabinets with granite countertop and stainless steel appliances. Master on 1st floor features double vanities, garden tub, separate shower, and walk-in closet. Upstairs boasts 3 additional bedrooms and a large game room. Community includes 2 pools, splash pad, fitness center, playgrounds, soccer field, and a clubhouse. Convenient location, easy access to Dallas North Toll, HWY 380, schools, restaurants, and retail. Prosper ISD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16011 Crosslake Court have any available units?
16011 Crosslake Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton County, TX.
What amenities does 16011 Crosslake Court have?
Some of 16011 Crosslake Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16011 Crosslake Court currently offering any rent specials?
16011 Crosslake Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16011 Crosslake Court pet-friendly?
No, 16011 Crosslake Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton County.
Does 16011 Crosslake Court offer parking?
No, 16011 Crosslake Court does not offer parking.
Does 16011 Crosslake Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16011 Crosslake Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16011 Crosslake Court have a pool?
Yes, 16011 Crosslake Court has a pool.
Does 16011 Crosslake Court have accessible units?
No, 16011 Crosslake Court does not have accessible units.
Does 16011 Crosslake Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16011 Crosslake Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 16011 Crosslake Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 16011 Crosslake Court does not have units with air conditioning.
