Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Denton County
Find more places like 15013 Spruce Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Denton County, TX
/
15013 Spruce Street
Last updated April 1 2020 at 8:37 AM
1 of 29
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
15013 Spruce Street
15013 Spruce Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
15013 Spruce Street, Denton County, TX 75068
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15013 Spruce Street have any available units?
15013 Spruce Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denton County, TX
.
What amenities does 15013 Spruce Street have?
Some of 15013 Spruce Street's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 15013 Spruce Street currently offering any rent specials?
15013 Spruce Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15013 Spruce Street pet-friendly?
No, 15013 Spruce Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Denton County
.
Does 15013 Spruce Street offer parking?
Yes, 15013 Spruce Street offers parking.
Does 15013 Spruce Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15013 Spruce Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15013 Spruce Street have a pool?
No, 15013 Spruce Street does not have a pool.
Does 15013 Spruce Street have accessible units?
No, 15013 Spruce Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15013 Spruce Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15013 Spruce Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 15013 Spruce Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 15013 Spruce Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Oxford at the Boulevard
2010 S Corinth St
Corinth, TX 76210
Timberlinks at Denton
5201 Par Dr
Denton, TX 76208
Rialto by Cortland
4230 Fairway Dr
Carrollton, TX 75010
Villas of Vista Ridge Apartments
351 State Highway 121 Byp
Lewisville, TX 75067
Toscana at Valley Ridge
1400 W Valley Ridge Blvd
Lewisville, TX 75077
Hillside
1020 Raleigh Dr
Carrollton, TX 75007
Tuscany at Lakepointe
805 Lakeside Cir
Lewisville, TX 75057
Vistas on the Park
1002 S Edmonds Ln
Lewisville, TX 75067
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Frisco, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
McKinney, TX
Carrollton, TX
Denton, TX
Lewisville, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Allen, TX
Bedford, TX
Euless, TX
Grapevine, TX
The Colony, TX
Prosper, TX
Little Elm, TX
Celina, TX
Hickory Creek, TX
Aubrey, TX
Krum, TX
Justin, TX
Corinth, TX
Coppell, TX
Southlake, TX
Roanoke, TX
Flower Mound, TX
Sanger, TX
Addison, TX
Keller, TX
Farmers Branch, TX
North Richland Hills, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District