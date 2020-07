Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Beautiful 3 bedroom home for rent Super Cute Home with great cul de sac Drive up! Welcome into wood type flooring and new carpet. Spacious and open kitchen. Second Living room, vaulted ceilings and amazing double French doors . Relax by your fireplace in the evenings. Enjoy a walk to the lake, or take in all the great fun around town with water sports, beach access, and fun dining