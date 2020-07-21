Rent Calculator
All apartments in Denton County
Find more places like 14520 Eaglemont Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Denton County, TX
/
14520 Eaglemont Drive
Last updated July 3 2019 at 1:37 AM
1 of 21
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
14520 Eaglemont Drive
14520 Eaglemont Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
14520 Eaglemont Drive, Denton County, TX 75068
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming house for rent!!!! Easy application!!!!!! 14520 Eaglemont Dr, Little Elm, TX is a single family home that contains 1,879 sq ft and was built in 2004. It contains 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14520 Eaglemont Drive have any available units?
14520 Eaglemont Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton County, TX.
Denton County, TX
.
What amenities does 14520 Eaglemont Drive have?
Some of 14520 Eaglemont Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace.
Amenities section
.
Is 14520 Eaglemont Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14520 Eaglemont Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14520 Eaglemont Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14520 Eaglemont Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Denton County
.
Does 14520 Eaglemont Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14520 Eaglemont Drive offers parking.
Does 14520 Eaglemont Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14520 Eaglemont Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14520 Eaglemont Drive have a pool?
No, 14520 Eaglemont Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14520 Eaglemont Drive have accessible units?
No, 14520 Eaglemont Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14520 Eaglemont Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14520 Eaglemont Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 14520 Eaglemont Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 14520 Eaglemont Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
