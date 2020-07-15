All apartments in Denton County
Find more places like 12625 Kingsgate Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton County, TX
/
12625 Kingsgate Drive
Last updated August 18 2019 at 8:24 AM

12625 Kingsgate Drive

12625 Kingsgate Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

12625 Kingsgate Drive, Denton County, TX 76078

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
3 bed 2 bath in a great neighborhood, In northwest ISD. Ceiling fans, open kitchen. backs up to pastureland no back neighbors. Access to community pool. 15 minutes from the Alliance area. Easy access to Hwy 287 and Hwy 114

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12625 Kingsgate Drive have any available units?
12625 Kingsgate Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton County, TX.
What amenities does 12625 Kingsgate Drive have?
Some of 12625 Kingsgate Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12625 Kingsgate Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12625 Kingsgate Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12625 Kingsgate Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12625 Kingsgate Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton County.
Does 12625 Kingsgate Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12625 Kingsgate Drive offers parking.
Does 12625 Kingsgate Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12625 Kingsgate Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12625 Kingsgate Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12625 Kingsgate Drive has a pool.
Does 12625 Kingsgate Drive have accessible units?
No, 12625 Kingsgate Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12625 Kingsgate Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12625 Kingsgate Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 12625 Kingsgate Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12625 Kingsgate Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oxford at Lakeview
3300 South Garrison Road
Corinth, TX 76201
Oak Forest
1531 S State Highway 121
Lewisville, TX 75067
Preserve at Pecan Creek
6303 W Shady Shores Rd
Corinth, TX 76208
Rose Hill
850 Leora Ln
Lewisville, TX 75056
Discovery at the Realm
3600 Windhaven Pkwy
Lewisville, TX 75056
Somerset
256 E Corporate Dr
Lewisville, TX 75067
The Hamptons
18175 Midway Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
Alta Champions Circle
15848 Championship Parkway
Fort Worth, TX 76177

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXFrisco, TXGrand Prairie, TXMcKinney, TXCarrollton, TXDenton, TXLewisville, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXAllen, TXBedford, TXEuless, TXGrapevine, TXThe Colony, TXProsper, TXLittle Elm, TXCelina, TXHickory Creek, TXAubrey, TX
Krum, TXJustin, TXCorinth, TXCoppell, TXSouthlake, TXRoanoke, TXFlower Mound, TXSanger, TXAddison, TXKeller, TXFarmers Branch, TXNorth Richland Hills, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District