3 bed 2 bath in a great neighborhood, In northwest ISD. Ceiling fans, open kitchen. backs up to pastureland no back neighbors. Access to community pool. 15 minutes from the Alliance area. Easy access to Hwy 287 and Hwy 114
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12625 Kingsgate Drive have any available units?
12625 Kingsgate Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton County, TX.
What amenities does 12625 Kingsgate Drive have?
Some of 12625 Kingsgate Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12625 Kingsgate Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12625 Kingsgate Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.