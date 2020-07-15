Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Denton County
Find more places like 12065 Joyce Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Denton County, TX
/
12065 Joyce Lane
Last updated May 16 2019 at 6:24 AM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
12065 Joyce Lane
12065 Joyce Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
12065 Joyce Lane, Denton County, TX 76262
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautifully completed remodeled!! Country living!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12065 Joyce Lane have any available units?
12065 Joyce Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denton County, TX
.
What amenities does 12065 Joyce Lane have?
Some of 12065 Joyce Lane's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 12065 Joyce Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12065 Joyce Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12065 Joyce Lane pet-friendly?
No, 12065 Joyce Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Denton County
.
Does 12065 Joyce Lane offer parking?
No, 12065 Joyce Lane does not offer parking.
Does 12065 Joyce Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12065 Joyce Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12065 Joyce Lane have a pool?
No, 12065 Joyce Lane does not have a pool.
Does 12065 Joyce Lane have accessible units?
No, 12065 Joyce Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12065 Joyce Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12065 Joyce Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 12065 Joyce Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 12065 Joyce Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Flatiron District at Austin Ranch
6740 Davidson St
The Colony, TX 75024
The Vines
247 E Corporate Dr
Lewisville, TX 75067
The View at Lakeside
901 Lakeside Cir
Lewisville, TX 75057
Londonderry Oaks
1721 Teasley Ln
Denton, TX 76210
Waterford at Spencer Oaks
2100 Spencer Rd
Denton, TX 76205
Wind Dance
1220 Indian Run Dr
Carrollton, TX 75010
Bella Vida at Coyote Ridge
4253 Hunt Dr
Carrollton, TX 75010
The Mansions 3Eighty
26850 US-380
Aubrey, TX 76227
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Frisco, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
McKinney, TX
Carrollton, TX
Denton, TX
Lewisville, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Allen, TX
Bedford, TX
Euless, TX
Grapevine, TX
The Colony, TX
Prosper, TX
Little Elm, TX
Celina, TX
Hickory Creek, TX
Aubrey, TX
Krum, TX
Justin, TX
Corinth, TX
Coppell, TX
Southlake, TX
Roanoke, TX
Flower Mound, TX
Sanger, TX
Addison, TX
Keller, TX
Farmers Branch, TX
North Richland Hills, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District