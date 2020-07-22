All apartments in Denton County
Find more places like 11805 Kurth Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton County, TX
/
11805 Kurth Drive
Last updated September 6 2019 at 10:41 PM

11805 Kurth Drive

11805 Kurth Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

11805 Kurth Drive, Denton County, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Gorgeous 2 Story 4 bedroom, 3 bathrooms with game room and Media Room, Formal dining, Fireplace, covered Patio and beautiful Pergola, extended with nice landscaping for those family gatherings. Features large kitchen with granite Counter tops, Stainless Steel GE appliances and side by side Refrigerator. Crown Moulding in Entry, kitchen, family room and Formal Dining. Upgraded Ceramic Tile in all wet areas. 2 inch blinds throughout. Bull nose corners. Living area includes Built-ins. Gated Community with Pool, playground and pond. There is a large grill at the pool area. Seller pays all HOA fees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11805 Kurth Drive have any available units?
11805 Kurth Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton County, TX.
What amenities does 11805 Kurth Drive have?
Some of 11805 Kurth Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11805 Kurth Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11805 Kurth Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11805 Kurth Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11805 Kurth Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton County.
Does 11805 Kurth Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11805 Kurth Drive offers parking.
Does 11805 Kurth Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11805 Kurth Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11805 Kurth Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11805 Kurth Drive has a pool.
Does 11805 Kurth Drive have accessible units?
No, 11805 Kurth Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11805 Kurth Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11805 Kurth Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 11805 Kurth Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11805 Kurth Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Kathryn
4255 Cotton Gin Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Four Corners
1690 FM 423
Frisco, TX 75033
Hickory Creek Ranch
2700 Cedar Creek Lane
Denton, TX 76210
Elan Flower Mound
2601 Lakeside Pkwy
Flower Mound, TX 75022
Avenues at Carrollton
4689 Mustang Pkwy
Carrollton, TX 75010
The Glen at Lewisville
248 E Southwest Pkwy
Lewisville, TX 75067
Skyhouse Frisco Station
6633 John Hickman Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
The Veranda
2420 East Mc kinney Road
Denton, TX 76201

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXFrisco, TXGrand Prairie, TXMcKinney, TXCarrollton, TXDenton, TXLewisville, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXAllen, TXBedford, TXEuless, TXGrapevine, TXThe Colony, TXProsper, TXLittle Elm, TXCelina, TXHickory Creek, TXAubrey, TX
Krum, TXJustin, TXCorinth, TXCoppell, TXSouthlake, TXRoanoke, TXFlower Mound, TXSanger, TXAddison, TXKeller, TXFarmers Branch, TXNorth Richland Hills, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District