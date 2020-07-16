Rent Calculator
Denton County, TX
11689 Old Stoney Road
Last updated July 18 2020 at 3:10 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11689 Old Stoney Road
11689 Old Stoney Road
No Longer Available
Location
11689 Old Stoney Road, Denton County, TX 76259
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
Property Amenities
PROPERTY SITS ON ONE ACRE AND IF SOMEONE HAS A HORSE THERE IS A PASTURE TO USE. NICE 4 BEDROOM,
BIG LIVING AREA, NICE MASTER. VINYL WOOD FLOORING. SELLER MAY BE THERE WORKING ON THE PROPERTY.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11689 Old Stoney Road have any available units?
11689 Old Stoney Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton County, TX.
Denton County, TX
.
Is 11689 Old Stoney Road currently offering any rent specials?
11689 Old Stoney Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11689 Old Stoney Road pet-friendly?
No, 11689 Old Stoney Road is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Denton County
.
Does 11689 Old Stoney Road offer parking?
No, 11689 Old Stoney Road does not offer parking.
Does 11689 Old Stoney Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11689 Old Stoney Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11689 Old Stoney Road have a pool?
No, 11689 Old Stoney Road does not have a pool.
Does 11689 Old Stoney Road have accessible units?
No, 11689 Old Stoney Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11689 Old Stoney Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11689 Old Stoney Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 11689 Old Stoney Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 11689 Old Stoney Road does not have units with air conditioning.
