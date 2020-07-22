1135 Copal Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Don't Miss Out This Beautiful Home! - Don't miss this beautiful house you can call HOME! Everthing is NEW! Luxuray vinyle plank throughout commom area. Granite countertops with huge kitchen area. Huge family room for your family use or party time! 3 spacious bedrooms with decent closet. Big backyards due to sepcial lot for your kids or pets to have fun! This home has smart home featuers such as Ring doorbell and smart wires! Please come and check out more features. Easy access to Hwy 380 and Dallas Tollway. Walk disctance to neighborhood retails. Community ammenties include playground, swimming pool with a spash pad! Landlord can provide appliances with acceptable lease agreement. Longer lease can have price reduction! RENT TO OWN ALLOWED!



(RLNE5186485)