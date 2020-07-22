All apartments in Denton County
1135 Copal Dr
1135 Copal Dr

1135 Copal Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1135 Copal Dr, Denton County, TX 76227

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Don't Miss Out This Beautiful Home! - Don't miss this beautiful house you can call HOME! Everthing is NEW! Luxuray vinyle plank throughout commom area. Granite countertops with huge kitchen area. Huge family room for your family use or party time! 3 spacious bedrooms with decent closet. Big backyards due to sepcial lot for your kids or pets to have fun! This home has smart home featuers such as Ring doorbell and smart wires! Please come and check out more features. Easy access to Hwy 380 and Dallas Tollway. Walk disctance to neighborhood retails. Community ammenties include playground, swimming pool with a spash pad! Landlord can provide appliances with acceptable lease agreement. Longer lease can have price reduction! RENT TO OWN ALLOWED!

(RLNE5186485)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1135 Copal Dr have any available units?
1135 Copal Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton County, TX.
What amenities does 1135 Copal Dr have?
Some of 1135 Copal Dr's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1135 Copal Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1135 Copal Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1135 Copal Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1135 Copal Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1135 Copal Dr offer parking?
No, 1135 Copal Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1135 Copal Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1135 Copal Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1135 Copal Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1135 Copal Dr has a pool.
Does 1135 Copal Dr have accessible units?
No, 1135 Copal Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1135 Copal Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1135 Copal Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1135 Copal Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1135 Copal Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
