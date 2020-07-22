Rent Calculator
All apartments in Denton County
Find more places like 10708 Rolling Hills Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Denton County, TX
/
10708 Rolling Hills Dr
Last updated May 24 2019 at 7:37 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10708 Rolling Hills Dr
10708 Rolling Hills Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
10708 Rolling Hills Drive, Denton County, TX 75068
Amenities
in unit laundry
parking
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM WITH 2 BATHS SINGLE FAMILY DWELLING LOCATED IN LITTLE ELM. FRESHLY PAINTED INTERIOR. INCLUDES ALL MAJOR APPLIANCES (NO REFRIGERATOR). CALL 972-584-1279 TO SCHEDULE VIEWINGS.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10708 Rolling Hills Dr have any available units?
10708 Rolling Hills Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denton County, TX
.
What amenities does 10708 Rolling Hills Dr have?
Some of 10708 Rolling Hills Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 10708 Rolling Hills Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10708 Rolling Hills Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10708 Rolling Hills Dr pet-friendly?
No, 10708 Rolling Hills Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Denton County
.
Does 10708 Rolling Hills Dr offer parking?
Yes, 10708 Rolling Hills Dr offers parking.
Does 10708 Rolling Hills Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10708 Rolling Hills Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10708 Rolling Hills Dr have a pool?
No, 10708 Rolling Hills Dr does not have a pool.
Does 10708 Rolling Hills Dr have accessible units?
No, 10708 Rolling Hills Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10708 Rolling Hills Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 10708 Rolling Hills Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10708 Rolling Hills Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10708 Rolling Hills Dr has units with air conditioning.
