823 W Monterey St

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Amazing 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom Duplex in Denison. Quiet neighborhood and close knit community. Conveniently located near historic downtown Denison. Offers easy access to all major roadways. Lawn care is included in the cost of the rent. Fridge in provided in the cost of the rent.



Amenities included: central air, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer/dryer hookups, and rear parking.



No Utilities included. Residents pay for their own: Electric, Gas, and Water

Property is pet friendly. 2 animal limit, some breed restrictions.



Date Available: May 15th 2020. $845/month rent. $850 security deposit required and is subject to application and screening. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.



Not accepting housing vouchers.