Last updated June 9 2020 at 7:24 AM

823 W Monterey St

823 W Monterey St · (469) 556-0547
Location

823 W Monterey St, Denison, TX 75020

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$845

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Amazing 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom Duplex in Denison. Quiet neighborhood and close knit community. Conveniently located near historic downtown Denison. Offers easy access to all major roadways. Lawn care is included in the cost of the rent. Fridge in provided in the cost of the rent.

Amenities included: central air, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer/dryer hookups, and rear parking.

No Utilities included. Residents pay for their own: Electric, Gas, and Water
Property is pet friendly. 2 animal limit, some breed restrictions.

Date Available: May 15th 2020. $845/month rent. $850 security deposit required and is subject to application and screening. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Not accepting housing vouchers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 823 W Monterey St have any available units?
823 W Monterey St has a unit available for $845 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 823 W Monterey St have?
Some of 823 W Monterey St's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 823 W Monterey St currently offering any rent specials?
823 W Monterey St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 823 W Monterey St pet-friendly?
Yes, 823 W Monterey St is pet friendly.
Does 823 W Monterey St offer parking?
Yes, 823 W Monterey St does offer parking.
Does 823 W Monterey St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 823 W Monterey St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 823 W Monterey St have a pool?
No, 823 W Monterey St does not have a pool.
Does 823 W Monterey St have accessible units?
No, 823 W Monterey St does not have accessible units.
Does 823 W Monterey St have units with dishwashers?
No, 823 W Monterey St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 823 W Monterey St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 823 W Monterey St has units with air conditioning.
