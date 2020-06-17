All apartments in Denison
727 W Johnson Street

727 W Johnson St · (972) 732-6000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

727 W Johnson St, Denison, TX 75020

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,250

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1238 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Brand new duplex 2 units. Sodded front and back. Full sprinkler system front and back, Garage door openers, ceiiling fan in family room and master bedroom, kitchen appliances stainless steel, dishwasher, freestanding electric range with smooth cooktop and microwave. Real wood custom kitchen cabinets, granite kitchen countertops, ceramic Tile kitchen backsplash. Stainless steel kitchen sink with third horse garbage disposal.
Ceramic tile flooring in Entryway, breakfast area, kitchen and bathrooms.
2 inch Blinds throughout all windows.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 727 W Johnson Street have any available units?
727 W Johnson Street has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 727 W Johnson Street have?
Some of 727 W Johnson Street's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 727 W Johnson Street currently offering any rent specials?
727 W Johnson Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 727 W Johnson Street pet-friendly?
No, 727 W Johnson Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denison.
Does 727 W Johnson Street offer parking?
Yes, 727 W Johnson Street does offer parking.
Does 727 W Johnson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 727 W Johnson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 727 W Johnson Street have a pool?
No, 727 W Johnson Street does not have a pool.
Does 727 W Johnson Street have accessible units?
No, 727 W Johnson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 727 W Johnson Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 727 W Johnson Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 727 W Johnson Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 727 W Johnson Street does not have units with air conditioning.
