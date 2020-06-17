727 W Johnson Street

Amenities
Brand new duplex 2 units. Sodded front and back. Full sprinkler system front and back, Garage door openers, ceiiling fan in family room and master bedroom, kitchen appliances stainless steel, dishwasher, freestanding electric range with smooth cooktop and microwave. Real wood custom kitchen cabinets, granite kitchen countertops, ceramic Tile kitchen backsplash. Stainless steel kitchen sink with third horse garbage disposal.
Ceramic tile flooring in Entryway, breakfast area, kitchen and bathrooms.
2 inch Blinds throughout all windows.