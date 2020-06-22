All apartments in Denison
Find more places like 420 W Monterey.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denison, TX
/
420 W Monterey
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:57 PM

420 W Monterey

420 West Monterey Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denison
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

420 West Monterey Street, Denison, TX 75020

Amenities

dishwasher
new construction
stainless steel
key fob access
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
key fob access
new construction
MLS# 14361673 - Built by Ameritex Homes - Ready Now! ~ 3 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; two motion exterior floodlights; low E insulated glass windows with screens; weather stripping on all exterior doors; smooth two square 6ft interior doors; 3.25 in baseboard moulding; 30in flat panel kitchen cabinets; vinyl flooring; 50-gallon electric water heater; programmable smart thermostat; keyless smart locks; microwave; electric range; energy-efficient dishwasher; refrigerator; 50-50 stainless steel kitchen sink.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 420 W Monterey have any available units?
420 W Monterey doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denison, TX.
What amenities does 420 W Monterey have?
Some of 420 W Monterey's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 420 W Monterey currently offering any rent specials?
420 W Monterey isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 W Monterey pet-friendly?
No, 420 W Monterey is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denison.
Does 420 W Monterey offer parking?
No, 420 W Monterey does not offer parking.
Does 420 W Monterey have units with washers and dryers?
No, 420 W Monterey does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 W Monterey have a pool?
No, 420 W Monterey does not have a pool.
Does 420 W Monterey have accessible units?
No, 420 W Monterey does not have accessible units.
Does 420 W Monterey have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 420 W Monterey has units with dishwashers.
Does 420 W Monterey have units with air conditioning?
No, 420 W Monterey does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Residence at Gateway Village
3415 Southbend Dr
Denison, TX 75020

Similar Pages

Denison 1 BedroomsDenison 2 Bedrooms
Denison Apartments with GarageDenison Apartments with Parking
Denison Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXPlano, TXGarland, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXAllen, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX
Sherman, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCorinth, TXFairview, TXDurant, OKAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TX
Krum, TXHickory Creek, TXGainesville, TXFate, TXAnna, TXRoyse City, TXCommerce, TXVan Alstyne, TXMelissa, TXCelina, TXPilot Point, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Grayson CollegeAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center