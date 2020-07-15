All apartments in Denison
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:16 PM

1218 W Main Street

1218 West Main Street · No Longer Available
Location

1218 West Main Street, Denison, TX 75020

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available for immediate move in. Located in a great neighborhood, this home has original hardwoods with nice wrap around front porch to enjoy the early mornings and late evenings. Fenced private back yard with garage and convenient parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1218 W Main Street have any available units?
1218 W Main Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denison, TX.
Is 1218 W Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
1218 W Main Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1218 W Main Street pet-friendly?
No, 1218 W Main Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denison.
Does 1218 W Main Street offer parking?
Yes, 1218 W Main Street offers parking.
Does 1218 W Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1218 W Main Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1218 W Main Street have a pool?
No, 1218 W Main Street does not have a pool.
Does 1218 W Main Street have accessible units?
No, 1218 W Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1218 W Main Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1218 W Main Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1218 W Main Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1218 W Main Street does not have units with air conditioning.
