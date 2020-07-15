Available for immediate move in. Located in a great neighborhood, this home has original hardwoods with nice wrap around front porch to enjoy the early mornings and late evenings. Fenced private back yard with garage and convenient parking.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1218 W Main Street have any available units?
1218 W Main Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denison, TX.
Is 1218 W Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
1218 W Main Street is not currently offering any rent specials.