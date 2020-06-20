All apartments in Del Rio
1509 Avenue B Unit B

1509 Avenue B · No Longer Available
Location

1509 Avenue B, Del Rio, TX 78840

Amenities

patio / balcony
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Move-In ready this 2 bedrooms 1 full bath apartment for rent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1509 Avenue B Unit B have any available units?
1509 Avenue B Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Del Rio, TX.
Is 1509 Avenue B Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
1509 Avenue B Unit B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1509 Avenue B Unit B pet-friendly?
No, 1509 Avenue B Unit B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Del Rio.
Does 1509 Avenue B Unit B offer parking?
No, 1509 Avenue B Unit B does not offer parking.
Does 1509 Avenue B Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1509 Avenue B Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1509 Avenue B Unit B have a pool?
No, 1509 Avenue B Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 1509 Avenue B Unit B have accessible units?
No, 1509 Avenue B Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 1509 Avenue B Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1509 Avenue B Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1509 Avenue B Unit B have units with air conditioning?
No, 1509 Avenue B Unit B does not have units with air conditioning.
