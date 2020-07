Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated bathtub garbage disposal oven walk in closets Property Amenities business center courtyard 24hr gym on-site laundry pool cc payments e-payments bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance community garden online portal package receiving playground trash valet

The Wilshire at Deer Park Apartment for rent is located in the wonderful city of Deer Park, Texas. Located just a block from Center Street, residents at The Wilshire at Deer Park enjoy 10 acres of trees, green grass, and friendly neighbors. With just a quick dash to highway 225 or to Beltway 8, commuting to the big city or to great local shopping is only minutes away. You will experience all the conveniences that todays renter is looking for, 2 sparkling pools with large sundeck areas, wading pool for the kiddos, 24 hour fitness center, 2 rooms for Laundry Care, and BBQ Picnic Areas. The highly rated Deer Park Independent School District has many campuses within 5 minutes of the Community, a wonderful Deer Park Library and Recreation Center! Apartment Homes at The Wilshire at Deer Park are beautifully updated with 2 tone paint, faux wood vinyl, as well as updated lighting and plumbing fixtures, all with the energy conscious resident in mind.