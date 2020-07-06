All apartments in Deer Park
Find more places like 902 La Nell Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Deer Park, TX
/
902 La Nell Drive
Last updated May 19 2019 at 9:10 AM

902 La Nell Drive

902 La Nell Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Deer Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

902 La Nell Dr, Deer Park, TX 77536

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Life. Well Lived.
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.0 bathrooms, and approximately 1,894 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submi

(RLNE4867700)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 902 La Nell Drive have any available units?
902 La Nell Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deer Park, TX.
What amenities does 902 La Nell Drive have?
Some of 902 La Nell Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 902 La Nell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
902 La Nell Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 902 La Nell Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 902 La Nell Drive is pet friendly.
Does 902 La Nell Drive offer parking?
No, 902 La Nell Drive does not offer parking.
Does 902 La Nell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 902 La Nell Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 902 La Nell Drive have a pool?
Yes, 902 La Nell Drive has a pool.
Does 902 La Nell Drive have accessible units?
No, 902 La Nell Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 902 La Nell Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 902 La Nell Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 902 La Nell Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 902 La Nell Drive has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Wilshire at Deer Park
335 E San Augustine St
Deer Park, TX 77536
The Boulevard at Deer Park
401 W Pasadena Blvd
Deer Park, TX 77536
​Villages at Parktown
500 W Pasadena Blvd
Deer Park, TX 77536
Avery at Deer Park
401 McDermott St
Deer Park, TX 77536

Similar Pages

Deer Park 1 BedroomsDeer Park 2 Bedrooms
Deer Park 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDeer Park Apartments with Parking
Deer Park Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TX
Humble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXDickinson, TXFriendswood, TXJersey Village, TXSeabrook, TXAngleton, TXClute, TX
Channelview, TXCinco Ranch, TXBellaire, TXPecan Grove, TXFreeport, TXRichwood, TXNassau Bay, TXDayton, TXHitchcock, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine