All apartments in Deer Park
Find more places like 813 Luella Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Deer Park, TX
/
813 Luella Avenue
Last updated March 28 2019 at 5:50 PM

813 Luella Avenue

813 Luella Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Deer Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

813 Luella Avenue, Deer Park, TX 77536

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to April 15th and receive $500 off June Rent! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. May 2019 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,266 sf home is located in Deer Park, TX. This home features tile floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with white appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 813 Luella Avenue have any available units?
813 Luella Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deer Park, TX.
What amenities does 813 Luella Avenue have?
Some of 813 Luella Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 813 Luella Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
813 Luella Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 813 Luella Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 813 Luella Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 813 Luella Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 813 Luella Avenue offers parking.
Does 813 Luella Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 813 Luella Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 813 Luella Avenue have a pool?
No, 813 Luella Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 813 Luella Avenue have accessible units?
No, 813 Luella Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 813 Luella Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 813 Luella Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 813 Luella Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 813 Luella Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

​Villages at Parktown
500 W Pasadena Blvd
Deer Park, TX 77536
Avery at Deer Park
401 McDermott St
Deer Park, TX 77536
The Boulevard at Deer Park
401 W Pasadena Blvd
Deer Park, TX 77536
The Wilshire at Deer Park
335 E San Augustine St
Deer Park, TX 77536

Similar Pages

Deer Park 1 BedroomsDeer Park 2 Bedrooms
Deer Park 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDeer Park Apartments with Parking
Deer Park Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TX
Humble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXDickinson, TXFriendswood, TXJersey Village, TXSeabrook, TXAngleton, TXClute, TX
Channelview, TXCinco Ranch, TXBellaire, TXPecan Grove, TXFreeport, TXRichwood, TXNassau Bay, TXDayton, TXHitchcock, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine