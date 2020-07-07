All apartments in Deer Park
758 East Princeton Lane
758 East Princeton Lane

758 E Princeton Ln · No Longer Available
Location

758 E Princeton Ln, Deer Park, TX 77536

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 WEEKS FREE!!!

Enjoy this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home that comes with 1697 SqFt of living space.

Schedule a self tour and apply at www.Goalproperties.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 758 East Princeton Lane have any available units?
758 East Princeton Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deer Park, TX.
Is 758 East Princeton Lane currently offering any rent specials?
758 East Princeton Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 758 East Princeton Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 758 East Princeton Lane is pet friendly.
Does 758 East Princeton Lane offer parking?
No, 758 East Princeton Lane does not offer parking.
Does 758 East Princeton Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 758 East Princeton Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 758 East Princeton Lane have a pool?
No, 758 East Princeton Lane does not have a pool.
Does 758 East Princeton Lane have accessible units?
No, 758 East Princeton Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 758 East Princeton Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 758 East Princeton Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 758 East Princeton Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 758 East Princeton Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

