Home
/
Deer Park, TX
/
737 E Brown Lane
Last updated May 17 2019 at 5:31 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
737 E Brown Lane
737 East Brown Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
737 East Brown Lane, Deer Park, TX 77536
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
TWO STORY HOME W/ 4 BED 2 BATHS AND A GREAT YARD. HOME IS LOCATED IN HIGHLY DESIRED LPISD. HOME NEAR SCHOOLS AND SHOPPING CENTERS.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 737 E Brown Lane have any available units?
737 E Brown Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Deer Park, TX
.
Is 737 E Brown Lane currently offering any rent specials?
737 E Brown Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 737 E Brown Lane pet-friendly?
No, 737 E Brown Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Deer Park
.
Does 737 E Brown Lane offer parking?
Yes, 737 E Brown Lane offers parking.
Does 737 E Brown Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 737 E Brown Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 737 E Brown Lane have a pool?
No, 737 E Brown Lane does not have a pool.
Does 737 E Brown Lane have accessible units?
No, 737 E Brown Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 737 E Brown Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 737 E Brown Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 737 E Brown Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 737 E Brown Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
