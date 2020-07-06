All apartments in Deer Park
737 E Brown Lane
737 E Brown Lane

737 East Brown Lane · No Longer Available
Deer Park
Pet Friendly Places
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

737 East Brown Lane, Deer Park, TX 77536

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
TWO STORY HOME W/ 4 BED 2 BATHS AND A GREAT YARD. HOME IS LOCATED IN HIGHLY DESIRED LPISD. HOME NEAR SCHOOLS AND SHOPPING CENTERS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 737 E Brown Lane have any available units?
737 E Brown Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deer Park, TX.
Is 737 E Brown Lane currently offering any rent specials?
737 E Brown Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 737 E Brown Lane pet-friendly?
No, 737 E Brown Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Deer Park.
Does 737 E Brown Lane offer parking?
Yes, 737 E Brown Lane offers parking.
Does 737 E Brown Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 737 E Brown Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 737 E Brown Lane have a pool?
No, 737 E Brown Lane does not have a pool.
Does 737 E Brown Lane have accessible units?
No, 737 E Brown Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 737 E Brown Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 737 E Brown Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 737 E Brown Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 737 E Brown Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

