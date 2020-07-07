All apartments in Deer Park
705 Regency Drive
Last updated April 18 2020 at 4:31 PM

705 Regency Drive

705 Regency Drive · No Longer Available
Location

705 Regency Drive, Deer Park, TX 77536

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This single-family home is 1528 square feet including 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.Feel free to browse photos of 705 Regency Dr, Deer Park, TX 77536 and contact Hudson Homes Management at (469) 810-0581 to request more information.

Move-In Special! Lease before 04/30/2020 and get one month free!
*rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 705 Regency Drive have any available units?
705 Regency Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deer Park, TX.
Is 705 Regency Drive currently offering any rent specials?
705 Regency Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 705 Regency Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 705 Regency Drive is pet friendly.
Does 705 Regency Drive offer parking?
No, 705 Regency Drive does not offer parking.
Does 705 Regency Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 705 Regency Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 705 Regency Drive have a pool?
No, 705 Regency Drive does not have a pool.
Does 705 Regency Drive have accessible units?
No, 705 Regency Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 705 Regency Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 705 Regency Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 705 Regency Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 705 Regency Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

