Home
/
Deer Park, TX
/
613 Mark Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
613 Mark Street
613 Mark Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
613 Mark Street, Deer Park, TX 77536
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Beautiful home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms that comes with 1332 SqFt of living space!
Schedule a self tour and apply at www.goalproperties.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 613 Mark Street have any available units?
613 Mark Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
Deer Park, TX
.
Is 613 Mark Street currently offering any rent specials?
613 Mark Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 613 Mark Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 613 Mark Street is pet friendly.
Does 613 Mark Street offer parking?
No, 613 Mark Street does not offer parking.
Does 613 Mark Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 613 Mark Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 613 Mark Street have a pool?
No, 613 Mark Street does not have a pool.
Does 613 Mark Street have accessible units?
No, 613 Mark Street does not have accessible units.
Does 613 Mark Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 613 Mark Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 613 Mark Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 613 Mark Street does not have units with air conditioning.
