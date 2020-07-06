Rent Calculator
Last updated June 18 2019 at 10:03 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3905 Catalina Dr
3905 Catalina Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
3905 Catalina Drive, Deer Park, TX 77536
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
35.00 application fee for each adult 18 and over, pets negotiable
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3905 Catalina Dr have any available units?
3905 Catalina Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deer Park, TX.
Deer Park, TX
.
Is 3905 Catalina Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3905 Catalina Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3905 Catalina Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3905 Catalina Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3905 Catalina Dr offer parking?
No, 3905 Catalina Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3905 Catalina Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3905 Catalina Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3905 Catalina Dr have a pool?
No, 3905 Catalina Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3905 Catalina Dr have accessible units?
No, 3905 Catalina Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3905 Catalina Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3905 Catalina Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3905 Catalina Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3905 Catalina Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
