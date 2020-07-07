All apartments in Deer Park
Last updated March 21 2019 at 10:23 AM

3739 Don Giovanni Place

3739 Dow Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3739 Dow Circle, Deer Park, TX 77536

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
game room
bathtub
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Brand New 4 Bedrooms 3.5 Baths House for lease in Katy, Easy access to 99, I10. - Two Story Home with 4 Bedrooms. Master room downstairs, Large Game room and other bedrooms upstairs. Separate Master Bath Tub and Shower, 2" Faux Wood Blinds. Refrigerator Washer and Dryer are Included. Gas Range. Must See! Dont miss this great opportunity to call it your sweet home!

[Tenant & Tenant's agent to verify schools, room sizes, all info in listing prior to leasing]
Please go to 31realty.net, click (Rent), click (View Details) in this property listing to get more information and then click (Contact Us) to schedule showing. Property is not Section 8 approved.

Take I-10 West towards Katy, Exit Katy Fort Bend, Turn Right on Katy Fort Bend Rd, Turn Right on Alberti Sonata Drive, turn Left onto Pizetti Pl, Turn left onto Puccini Pl. Turn right onto Don Giovanni. Destination on your left.

(PET POLICY):
Pet is allowed. Please kindly verify with the landlord's rental property insurance coverage on certain types of breeds. Pet deposit is $350 for each pet, and it is non-refundable.

(RENTAL REQUIREMENT):
Min credit score 600. We will check rental history, income, background and credit history. Monthly Income: prefer 3 times of monthly rent.

(DEPOSIT):
Deposit is 1 month of rent. Extra deposit required to cure background blemishes. Rent and deposit are not negotiable until application is received.

(APPLY):
Please visit www.31realty.net, and find this property on the [Rent] tab, click on [Apply Now] next to the property address.
Application fee is $40 for each person over 18 years old.
Everyone over 18 years old needs to apply separately.
Please include driver license and 2 recent pay stubs.

(RLNE4782547)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3739 Don Giovanni Place have any available units?
3739 Don Giovanni Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deer Park, TX.
What amenities does 3739 Don Giovanni Place have?
Some of 3739 Don Giovanni Place's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and game room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3739 Don Giovanni Place currently offering any rent specials?
3739 Don Giovanni Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3739 Don Giovanni Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 3739 Don Giovanni Place is pet friendly.
Does 3739 Don Giovanni Place offer parking?
No, 3739 Don Giovanni Place does not offer parking.
Does 3739 Don Giovanni Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3739 Don Giovanni Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3739 Don Giovanni Place have a pool?
No, 3739 Don Giovanni Place does not have a pool.
Does 3739 Don Giovanni Place have accessible units?
No, 3739 Don Giovanni Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3739 Don Giovanni Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 3739 Don Giovanni Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3739 Don Giovanni Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 3739 Don Giovanni Place does not have units with air conditioning.

