3735 Don Giovanni Place

Unit Amenities bathtub in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 game room cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Brand New LakeFront 4 Bedrooms 2.5 Baths House for lease in Katy, Easy access to 99, I10. - Two Story Home with 4 Bedrooms and 2.5 Baths. Master bedroom downstairs. Large Game room up, Large Kitchen open to Family Room. Separate Master Bath Tub and Shower. 2" Faux Wood Blinds, Environments For Living Certified Energy Efficient. Refrigerator Washer and Dryer are Included. Must See! Dont miss this great opportunity to have it as your sweet home!



[Tenant & Tenant's agent to verify schools, room sizes, all info in listing prior to leasing]

Please go to 31realty.net, click (Rent), click (View Details) in this property listing to get more information and then click (Contact Us) to schedule showing. Property is not Section 8 approved.



Take I-10 West towards Katy, Exit Katy Fort Bend, Turn Right on Katy Fort Bend Rd, Turn Right on Alberti Sonata Drive, turn Left onto Pizetti Pl, Turn left onto Puccini Pl. Turn right onto Don Giovanni. Destination on your left.



(PET POLICY):

Pet is allowed. Please kindly verify with the landlord's rental property insurance coverage on certain types of breeds. Pet deposit is $350 for each pet, and it is non-refundable.



(RENTAL REQUIREMENT):

Min credit score 600. We will check rental history, income, background and credit history. Monthly Income: prefer 3 times of monthly rent.



(DEPOSIT):

Deposit is 1 month of rent. Extra deposit required to cure background blemishes. Rent and deposit are not negotiable until application is received.



(APPLY):

Please visit www.31realty.net, and find this property on the [Rent] tab, click on [Apply Now] next to the property address.

Application fee is $40 for each person over 18 years old.

Everyone over 18 years old needs to apply separately.

Please include driver license and 2 recent pay stubs.



(RLNE4782082)