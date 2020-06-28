All apartments in Deer Park
Find more places like 3201 Park Meadows Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Deer Park, TX
/
3201 Park Meadows Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3201 Park Meadows Avenue

3201 Park Meadows Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Deer Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3201 Park Meadows Avenue, Deer Park, TX 77536

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,569 sf home is located in Deer Park, TX. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with black appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3201 Park Meadows Avenue have any available units?
3201 Park Meadows Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deer Park, TX.
What amenities does 3201 Park Meadows Avenue have?
Some of 3201 Park Meadows Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3201 Park Meadows Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3201 Park Meadows Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3201 Park Meadows Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3201 Park Meadows Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3201 Park Meadows Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3201 Park Meadows Avenue offers parking.
Does 3201 Park Meadows Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3201 Park Meadows Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3201 Park Meadows Avenue have a pool?
No, 3201 Park Meadows Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3201 Park Meadows Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3201 Park Meadows Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3201 Park Meadows Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3201 Park Meadows Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3201 Park Meadows Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3201 Park Meadows Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Boulevard at Deer Park
401 W Pasadena Blvd
Deer Park, TX 77536
The Wilshire at Deer Park
335 E San Augustine St
Deer Park, TX 77536
Avery at Deer Park
401 McDermott St
Deer Park, TX 77536
​Villages at Parktown
500 W Pasadena Blvd
Deer Park, TX 77536

Similar Pages

Deer Park 1 BedroomsDeer Park 2 Bedrooms
Deer Park 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDeer Park Apartments with Parking
Deer Park Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TX
Humble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXDickinson, TXFriendswood, TXJersey Village, TXSeabrook, TXAngleton, TXClute, TX
Channelview, TXCinco Ranch, TXBellaire, TXPecan Grove, TXFreeport, TXRichwood, TXNassau Bay, TXDayton, TXHitchcock, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine