Deer Park, TX
2717 Hillshire Dr
Last updated March 16 2020 at 2:55 PM

2717 Hillshire Dr

2717 Hillshire Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2717 Hillshire Drive, Deer Park, TX 77536

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Nice 3 bed 2 bath home in Deer Park. Very clean with updated flooring, countertops, tile, and fixtures throughout. Spacious backyard with covered patio and storage shed. This home is priced to move fast and won't last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2717 Hillshire Dr have any available units?
2717 Hillshire Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deer Park, TX.
Is 2717 Hillshire Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2717 Hillshire Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2717 Hillshire Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2717 Hillshire Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Deer Park.
Does 2717 Hillshire Dr offer parking?
No, 2717 Hillshire Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2717 Hillshire Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2717 Hillshire Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2717 Hillshire Dr have a pool?
No, 2717 Hillshire Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2717 Hillshire Dr have accessible units?
No, 2717 Hillshire Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2717 Hillshire Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2717 Hillshire Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2717 Hillshire Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2717 Hillshire Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

