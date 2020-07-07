Nice 3 bed 2 bath home in Deer Park. Very clean with updated flooring, countertops, tile, and fixtures throughout. Spacious backyard with covered patio and storage shed. This home is priced to move fast and won't last long.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2717 Hillshire Dr have any available units?
2717 Hillshire Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deer Park, TX.
Is 2717 Hillshire Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2717 Hillshire Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.