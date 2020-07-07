All apartments in Deer Park
Find more places like 2302 W Clare Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Deer Park, TX
/
2302 W Clare Street
Last updated June 15 2019 at 5:43 PM

2302 W Clare Street

2302 W Clare St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Deer Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2302 W Clare St, Deer Park, TX 77536

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Rental in the heart of Deer Park, with a great patio and fireplace.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2302 W Clare Street have any available units?
2302 W Clare Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deer Park, TX.
Is 2302 W Clare Street currently offering any rent specials?
2302 W Clare Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2302 W Clare Street pet-friendly?
No, 2302 W Clare Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Deer Park.
Does 2302 W Clare Street offer parking?
Yes, 2302 W Clare Street offers parking.
Does 2302 W Clare Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2302 W Clare Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2302 W Clare Street have a pool?
No, 2302 W Clare Street does not have a pool.
Does 2302 W Clare Street have accessible units?
No, 2302 W Clare Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2302 W Clare Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2302 W Clare Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2302 W Clare Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2302 W Clare Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

​Villages at Parktown
500 W Pasadena Blvd
Deer Park, TX 77536
Avery at Deer Park
401 McDermott St
Deer Park, TX 77536
The Boulevard at Deer Park
401 W Pasadena Blvd
Deer Park, TX 77536
The Wilshire at Deer Park
335 E San Augustine St
Deer Park, TX 77536

Similar Pages

Deer Park 1 BedroomsDeer Park 2 Bedrooms
Deer Park 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDeer Park Apartments with Parking
Deer Park Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TX
Humble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXDickinson, TXFriendswood, TXJersey Village, TXSeabrook, TXAngleton, TXClute, TX
Channelview, TXCinco Ranch, TXBellaire, TXPecan Grove, TXFreeport, TXRichwood, TXNassau Bay, TXDayton, TXHitchcock, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine