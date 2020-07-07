Rent Calculator
Home
Deer Park, TX
2302 W Clare Street
Last updated June 15 2019 at 5:43 PM
2302 W Clare Street
2302 W Clare St
·
No Longer Available
Location
2302 W Clare St, Deer Park, TX 77536
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Rental in the heart of Deer Park, with a great patio and fireplace.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2302 W Clare Street have any available units?
2302 W Clare Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Deer Park, TX
.
Is 2302 W Clare Street currently offering any rent specials?
2302 W Clare Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2302 W Clare Street pet-friendly?
No, 2302 W Clare Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Deer Park
.
Does 2302 W Clare Street offer parking?
Yes, 2302 W Clare Street offers parking.
Does 2302 W Clare Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2302 W Clare Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2302 W Clare Street have a pool?
No, 2302 W Clare Street does not have a pool.
Does 2302 W Clare Street have accessible units?
No, 2302 W Clare Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2302 W Clare Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2302 W Clare Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2302 W Clare Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2302 W Clare Street does not have units with air conditioning.
