2229 West Shannon Street
Last updated April 5 2020 at 4:14 AM

2229 West Shannon Street

2229 West Shannon · No Longer Available
Location

2229 West Shannon, Deer Park, TX 77536

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS!
CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES!
CLICK HERE TO APPLY!

This single-family home is ­­­1,662 square feet including 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Feel free to browse photos of 2229 W Shannon Street, Deer Park, TX, 77536 and contact Hudson Homes Management at (469) 810-0581 to request more information.

Move-In Special! Lease before 04/30/2020 and get one month free!
*rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2229 West Shannon Street have any available units?
2229 West Shannon Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deer Park, TX.
Is 2229 West Shannon Street currently offering any rent specials?
2229 West Shannon Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2229 West Shannon Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2229 West Shannon Street is pet friendly.
Does 2229 West Shannon Street offer parking?
No, 2229 West Shannon Street does not offer parking.
Does 2229 West Shannon Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2229 West Shannon Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2229 West Shannon Street have a pool?
No, 2229 West Shannon Street does not have a pool.
Does 2229 West Shannon Street have accessible units?
No, 2229 West Shannon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2229 West Shannon Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2229 West Shannon Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2229 West Shannon Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2229 West Shannon Street does not have units with air conditioning.

