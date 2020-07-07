All apartments in Deer Park
Last updated December 2 2019 at 12:26 PM

2225 HILLSHIRE DRIVE

2225 Hillshire Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2225 Hillshire Drive, Deer Park, TX 77536

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
RECENTLY RENOVATED 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH LEASE HOME IN DEER PARK - RECENTLY RENOVATED 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH LEASE HOME IN DEER PARK

(RLNE4657744)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2225 HILLSHIRE DRIVE have any available units?
2225 HILLSHIRE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deer Park, TX.
Is 2225 HILLSHIRE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2225 HILLSHIRE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2225 HILLSHIRE DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2225 HILLSHIRE DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 2225 HILLSHIRE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 2225 HILLSHIRE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 2225 HILLSHIRE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2225 HILLSHIRE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2225 HILLSHIRE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2225 HILLSHIRE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2225 HILLSHIRE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2225 HILLSHIRE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2225 HILLSHIRE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2225 HILLSHIRE DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2225 HILLSHIRE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2225 HILLSHIRE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

