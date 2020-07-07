All apartments in Deer Park
213 West Vaughn Lane
Last updated October 6 2019 at 8:04 AM

213 West Vaughn Lane

213 West Vaughn Lane · No Longer Available
Location

213 West Vaughn Lane, Deer Park, TX 77536

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2ga home in Deer Park has been recently renovated! The home has updated paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 213 West Vaughn Lane have any available units?
213 West Vaughn Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deer Park, TX.
What amenities does 213 West Vaughn Lane have?
Some of 213 West Vaughn Lane's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 213 West Vaughn Lane currently offering any rent specials?
213 West Vaughn Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 213 West Vaughn Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 213 West Vaughn Lane is pet friendly.
Does 213 West Vaughn Lane offer parking?
No, 213 West Vaughn Lane does not offer parking.
Does 213 West Vaughn Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 213 West Vaughn Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 213 West Vaughn Lane have a pool?
No, 213 West Vaughn Lane does not have a pool.
Does 213 West Vaughn Lane have accessible units?
No, 213 West Vaughn Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 213 West Vaughn Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 213 West Vaughn Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 213 West Vaughn Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 213 West Vaughn Lane has units with air conditioning.

