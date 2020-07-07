All apartments in Deer Park
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2005 Tulsa Street

2005 Tulsa Street · No Longer Available
Location

2005 Tulsa Street, Deer Park, TX 77536

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,818 sf home is located in Deer Park, TX. This home features tiled flooring throughout, kitchen with black appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2005 Tulsa Street have any available units?
2005 Tulsa Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deer Park, TX.
Is 2005 Tulsa Street currently offering any rent specials?
2005 Tulsa Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2005 Tulsa Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2005 Tulsa Street is pet friendly.
Does 2005 Tulsa Street offer parking?
Yes, 2005 Tulsa Street offers parking.
Does 2005 Tulsa Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2005 Tulsa Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2005 Tulsa Street have a pool?
No, 2005 Tulsa Street does not have a pool.
Does 2005 Tulsa Street have accessible units?
No, 2005 Tulsa Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2005 Tulsa Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2005 Tulsa Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2005 Tulsa Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2005 Tulsa Street does not have units with air conditioning.

