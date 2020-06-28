1114 Bayou Bend Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking pool garage

Beautiful MUST SEE home. Upgrades include new flooring, new carpet, fresh paint, and granite counter tops. Underground pool and large patio perfect for family gatherings. Large kitchen with connected breakfast area.