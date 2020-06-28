Beautiful MUST SEE home. Upgrades include new flooring, new carpet, fresh paint, and granite counter tops. Underground pool and large patio perfect for family gatherings. Large kitchen with connected breakfast area.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1114 Bayou Bend Drive have any available units?
1114 Bayou Bend Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deer Park, TX.
What amenities does 1114 Bayou Bend Drive have?
Some of 1114 Bayou Bend Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1114 Bayou Bend Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1114 Bayou Bend Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.