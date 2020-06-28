All apartments in Deer Park
Find more places like 1114 Bayou Bend Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Deer Park, TX
/
1114 Bayou Bend Drive
Last updated December 10 2019 at 12:04 AM

1114 Bayou Bend Drive

1114 Bayou Bend Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Deer Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1114 Bayou Bend Drive, Deer Park, TX 77536

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful MUST SEE home. Upgrades include new flooring, new carpet, fresh paint, and granite counter tops. Underground pool and large patio perfect for family gatherings. Large kitchen with connected breakfast area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1114 Bayou Bend Drive have any available units?
1114 Bayou Bend Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deer Park, TX.
What amenities does 1114 Bayou Bend Drive have?
Some of 1114 Bayou Bend Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1114 Bayou Bend Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1114 Bayou Bend Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1114 Bayou Bend Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1114 Bayou Bend Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Deer Park.
Does 1114 Bayou Bend Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1114 Bayou Bend Drive offers parking.
Does 1114 Bayou Bend Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1114 Bayou Bend Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1114 Bayou Bend Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1114 Bayou Bend Drive has a pool.
Does 1114 Bayou Bend Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 1114 Bayou Bend Drive has accessible units.
Does 1114 Bayou Bend Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1114 Bayou Bend Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1114 Bayou Bend Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1114 Bayou Bend Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Boulevard at Deer Park
401 W Pasadena Blvd
Deer Park, TX 77536
Avery at Deer Park
401 McDermott St
Deer Park, TX 77536
​Villages at Parktown
500 W Pasadena Blvd
Deer Park, TX 77536
The Wilshire at Deer Park
335 E San Augustine St
Deer Park, TX 77536

Similar Pages

Deer Park 1 BedroomsDeer Park 2 Bedrooms
Deer Park 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDeer Park Apartments with Parking
Deer Park Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TX
Humble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXDickinson, TXFriendswood, TXJersey Village, TXSeabrook, TXAngleton, TXClute, TX
Channelview, TXCinco Ranch, TXBellaire, TXPecan Grove, TXFreeport, TXRichwood, TXNassau Bay, TXDayton, TXHitchcock, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine