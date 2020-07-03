All apartments in Decatur
Find more places like 1807 N Mcdonald Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Decatur, TX
/
1807 N Mcdonald Avenue
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:16 PM

1807 N Mcdonald Avenue

1807 N McDonald Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1807 N McDonald Ave, Decatur, TX 76234

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming 3 bed 2 bath updated... Big fenced yard in back with garage.... fill out lease application on line at CannonRealty.net

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1807 N Mcdonald Avenue have any available units?
1807 N Mcdonald Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Decatur, TX.
What amenities does 1807 N Mcdonald Avenue have?
Some of 1807 N Mcdonald Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1807 N Mcdonald Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1807 N Mcdonald Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1807 N Mcdonald Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1807 N Mcdonald Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Decatur.
Does 1807 N Mcdonald Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1807 N Mcdonald Avenue offers parking.
Does 1807 N Mcdonald Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1807 N Mcdonald Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1807 N Mcdonald Avenue have a pool?
No, 1807 N Mcdonald Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1807 N Mcdonald Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1807 N Mcdonald Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1807 N Mcdonald Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1807 N Mcdonald Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1807 N Mcdonald Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1807 N Mcdonald Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXFrisco, TXGrand Prairie, TXCarrollton, TXDenton, TXLewisville, TXBedford, TXEuless, TX
Grapevine, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXFlower Mound, TXHaltom City, TXBridgeport, TXAzle, TXJustin, TXKrum, TXSanger, TXBowie, TX
Roanoke, TXSaginaw, TXKeller, TXWeatherford, TXSouthlake, TXWillow Park, TXWhite Settlement, TXWestworth Village, TXHurst, TXCorinth, TXGainesville, TXBenbrook, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryUniversity of Dallas
North Lake College