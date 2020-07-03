Rent Calculator
Home
/
Decatur, TX
/
1807 N Mcdonald Avenue
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:16 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1807 N Mcdonald Avenue
1807 N McDonald Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1807 N McDonald Ave, Decatur, TX 76234
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming 3 bed 2 bath updated... Big fenced yard in back with garage.... fill out lease application on line at CannonRealty.net
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1807 N Mcdonald Avenue have any available units?
1807 N Mcdonald Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Decatur, TX
.
What amenities does 1807 N Mcdonald Avenue have?
Some of 1807 N Mcdonald Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1807 N Mcdonald Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1807 N Mcdonald Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1807 N Mcdonald Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1807 N Mcdonald Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Decatur
.
Does 1807 N Mcdonald Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1807 N Mcdonald Avenue offers parking.
Does 1807 N Mcdonald Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1807 N Mcdonald Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1807 N Mcdonald Avenue have a pool?
No, 1807 N Mcdonald Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1807 N Mcdonald Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1807 N Mcdonald Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1807 N Mcdonald Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1807 N Mcdonald Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1807 N Mcdonald Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1807 N Mcdonald Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
