Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:01 PM

Madison Court Apartments

1451 W Clayton St · (804) 593-0628
Location

1451 W Clayton St, Dayton, TX 77535

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0211 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,090

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 946 sqft

Unit 0107 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,090

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 946 sqft

Unit 0706 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,115

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 946 sqft

See 6+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0602 · Avail. now

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1096 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Madison Court Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
gym
pet friendly
carport
Welcome home to Madison Court. Our beautiful apartment home community is located in the heart of Dayton, Texas. Our location provides easy access to local parks, family eateries, great shopping, and schools. We are only minutes from Highway 90 making your commute a breeze. We offer spacious one, two, and three bedrooms floor plans. Our standard features include ceiling fans, walk-in closets, and an all-electric kitchen. Select apartment homes provide washer and dryer connections, stainless steel appliances, pantry, and designer two-tone paint. We pride ourselves in offering our residents an atmosphere of comfort and convenience. Our community amenities will enhance and simplify your lifestyle. Spend the day swimming in our shimmering swimming pool or working up a sweat in our state-of-the-art fitness center. You will never be far from a printer as copy and fax services come included as well. We are a pet-friendly community, so bring the whole family. Come and enjoy all of the fabulous amenities our community has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $150-$350
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin fee
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breed, 40 lbs
Parking Details: Carport: $35/month, open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Madison Court Apartments have any available units?
Madison Court Apartments has 10 units available starting at $1,090 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Madison Court Apartments have?
Some of Madison Court Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Madison Court Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Madison Court Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Madison Court Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Madison Court Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Madison Court Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Madison Court Apartments offers parking.
Does Madison Court Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Madison Court Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Madison Court Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Madison Court Apartments has a pool.
Does Madison Court Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Madison Court Apartments has accessible units.
Does Madison Court Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Madison Court Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Madison Court Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Madison Court Apartments has units with air conditioning.

