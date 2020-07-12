Madison Court Apartments.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pool gym pet friendly carport

Welcome home to Madison Court. Our beautiful apartment home community is located in the heart of Dayton, Texas. Our location provides easy access to local parks, family eateries, great shopping, and schools. We are only minutes from Highway 90 making your commute a breeze. We offer spacious one, two, and three bedrooms floor plans. Our standard features include ceiling fans, walk-in closets, and an all-electric kitchen. Select apartment homes provide washer and dryer connections, stainless steel appliances, pantry, and designer two-tone paint. We pride ourselves in offering our residents an atmosphere of comfort and convenience. Our community amenities will enhance and simplify your lifestyle. Spend the day swimming in our shimmering swimming pool or working up a sweat in our state-of-the-art fitness center. You will never be far from a printer as copy and fax services come included as well. We are a pet-friendly community, so bring the whole family. Come and enjoy all of the fabulous amenities our community has to offer.