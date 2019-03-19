All apartments in Dalworthington Gardens
3328 Ambassador Row

3328 Ambassador Row · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3328 Ambassador Row, Dalworthington Gardens, TX 76013
Dalworthington Gardens

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,150, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,150, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3328 Ambassador Row have any available units?
3328 Ambassador Row doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dalworthington Gardens, TX.
Is 3328 Ambassador Row currently offering any rent specials?
3328 Ambassador Row is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3328 Ambassador Row pet-friendly?
Yes, 3328 Ambassador Row is pet friendly.
Does 3328 Ambassador Row offer parking?
No, 3328 Ambassador Row does not offer parking.
Does 3328 Ambassador Row have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3328 Ambassador Row does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3328 Ambassador Row have a pool?
No, 3328 Ambassador Row does not have a pool.
Does 3328 Ambassador Row have accessible units?
No, 3328 Ambassador Row does not have accessible units.
Does 3328 Ambassador Row have units with dishwashers?
No, 3328 Ambassador Row does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3328 Ambassador Row have units with air conditioning?
No, 3328 Ambassador Row does not have units with air conditioning.

