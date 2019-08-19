All apartments in Dalworthington Gardens
Find more places like 3320 Ambassador Row.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dalworthington Gardens, TX
/
3320 Ambassador Row
Last updated August 19 2019 at 7:56 PM

3320 Ambassador Row

3320 Ambassador Row · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3320 Ambassador Row, Dalworthington Gardens, TX 76013
Dalworthington Gardens

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A spacious and move-in ready 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in Arlington is now available. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializedfortworth.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3320 Ambassador Row have any available units?
3320 Ambassador Row doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dalworthington Gardens, TX.
Is 3320 Ambassador Row currently offering any rent specials?
3320 Ambassador Row is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3320 Ambassador Row pet-friendly?
Yes, 3320 Ambassador Row is pet friendly.
Does 3320 Ambassador Row offer parking?
No, 3320 Ambassador Row does not offer parking.
Does 3320 Ambassador Row have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3320 Ambassador Row does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3320 Ambassador Row have a pool?
No, 3320 Ambassador Row does not have a pool.
Does 3320 Ambassador Row have accessible units?
No, 3320 Ambassador Row does not have accessible units.
Does 3320 Ambassador Row have units with dishwashers?
No, 3320 Ambassador Row does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3320 Ambassador Row have units with air conditioning?
No, 3320 Ambassador Row does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXMansfield, TXRichland Hills, TXHurst, TXHaltom City, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXCedar Hill, TX
Burleson, TXMidlothian, TXKeller, TXSaginaw, TXSouthlake, TXDuncanville, TXWestworth Village, TXCoppell, TXDeSoto, TXBenbrook, TXWaxahachie, TXWhite Settlement, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District