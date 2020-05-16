All apartments in Dalworthington Gardens
Last updated May 16 2020 at 7:17 AM

2237 Madrid Court

2237 Madrid Court · No Longer Available
Location

2237 Madrid Court, Dalworthington Gardens, TX 76013
Dalworthington Gardens

Amenities

fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Move In Ready Townhouse within walking distance to Vandergiff Park in Arlington. This 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom has a fireplace with a large living room and dining room. Conveniently located, this town house has so much to offer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2237 Madrid Court have any available units?
2237 Madrid Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dalworthington Gardens, TX.
Is 2237 Madrid Court currently offering any rent specials?
2237 Madrid Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2237 Madrid Court pet-friendly?
No, 2237 Madrid Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dalworthington Gardens.
Does 2237 Madrid Court offer parking?
No, 2237 Madrid Court does not offer parking.
Does 2237 Madrid Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2237 Madrid Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2237 Madrid Court have a pool?
No, 2237 Madrid Court does not have a pool.
Does 2237 Madrid Court have accessible units?
No, 2237 Madrid Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2237 Madrid Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2237 Madrid Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2237 Madrid Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2237 Madrid Court does not have units with air conditioning.

