2237 Madrid Court, Dalworthington Gardens, TX 76013 Dalworthington Gardens
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Move In Ready Townhouse within walking distance to Vandergiff Park in Arlington. This 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom has a fireplace with a large living room and dining room. Conveniently located, this town house has so much to offer
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2237 Madrid Court have any available units?
2237 Madrid Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dalworthington Gardens, TX.
Is 2237 Madrid Court currently offering any rent specials?
2237 Madrid Court is not currently offering any rent specials.