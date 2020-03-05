Fully remodeled property. New carpet, vinyl plank flooring, granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms. New fixtures. Completely repainted. All bedrooms upstairs. Second chance lease considered on a case-by-case basis.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2234 Chase Court have any available units?
2234 Chase Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dalworthington Gardens, TX.
What amenities does 2234 Chase Court have?
Some of 2234 Chase Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2234 Chase Court currently offering any rent specials?
2234 Chase Court is not currently offering any rent specials.