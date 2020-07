Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Duplex with lots of space! 3 bedrooms + 2 Bathrooms upstairs and half bath for guests downstairs. Spacious living room with wet bar and fireplace. Large master suites with walk-in closets. All bedrooms are laminated wood floor and all other areas are tile floor. No Carpet!! Neutral paint throughout, ceiling fans, small fenced yard in back, covered parking with storage and more. STAINLESS STEEL MICROWAVE JUST INSTALLED.