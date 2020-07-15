All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like Windsor Forest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
Windsor Forest
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:14 AM

Windsor Forest

2970 Spruce Valley Ln ·
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

2970 Spruce Valley Ln, Dallas, TX 75233

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 239 · Avail. Aug 21

$799

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 655 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 124 · Avail. Jul 25

$895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 897 sqft

Unit 125 · Avail. Aug 21

$895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 897 sqft

Unit 106 · Avail. Aug 21

$895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 897 sqft

See 2+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 116 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,020

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1040 sqft

Unit 220 · Avail. Jul 21

$1,020

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1040 sqft

Unit 216 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,020

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1040 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Windsor Forest.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
playground
Are you searching for great apartment home living? Well, look no further because Windsor Forest has set the new standard in Dallas, Texas! We offer a great location that is guaranteed to make your life comfortable and convenient. Located near several shopping centers, local eateries, scenic parks, and entertainment venues, Windsor Forest is your gateway to all the fun and excitement our city has to offer.

Finding the perfect home to fit your needs has never been easier. Our one, two, and three bedroom floor plans offer standard amenities that are sure to please. Enjoy an all-electric kitchen with dishwasher and refrigerator, central air and heating, spacious walk-in closets, and some paid utilities. Whatever suits your particular lifestyle, we have something to enhance your everyday.

The quality doesn't end when you close your front door, because Windsor Forest features great community amenities as well. Take a dip in our sparkling swimming pool. Enjoy some fun in the sun at one of our many scenic parks nearby. Entertain family and friends in our lovely picnic area with barbecue. Call us for a tour today and see for yourself what makes Windsor Forest the best-kept secret in Dallas, Texas!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $100 one bedroom, $200 two bedroom, $300 three bedroom
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Windsor Forest have any available units?
Windsor Forest has 9 units available starting at $799 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does Windsor Forest have?
Some of Windsor Forest's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Windsor Forest currently offering any rent specials?
Windsor Forest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Windsor Forest pet-friendly?
No, Windsor Forest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does Windsor Forest offer parking?
Yes, Windsor Forest offers parking.
Does Windsor Forest have units with washers and dryers?
No, Windsor Forest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Windsor Forest have a pool?
Yes, Windsor Forest has a pool.
Does Windsor Forest have accessible units?
No, Windsor Forest does not have accessible units.
Does Windsor Forest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Windsor Forest has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Windsor Forest?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Regent
17717 Preston Rd
Dallas, TX 75252
Ava
8303 Skillman St
Dallas, TX 75231
Camden Henderson
5222 Belmont Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
Arrive West End
800 Ross Ave
Dallas, TX 75202
Riverwalk
12920 Audelia Rd
Dallas, TX 75243
Reserves at White Rock
9215 Garland Rd
Dallas, TX 75218
Village Corners
6310 Shady Brook Ln
Dallas, TX 75206
The Dylan
4533 Cedar Springs
Dallas, TX 75219

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity