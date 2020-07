Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool 24hr gym on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center carport guest parking hot tub online portal package receiving playground smoke-free community

Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available. Contact us today! Welcome home to exquisite living at Ventana! Our beautiful apartment and townhome community is conveniently located in Dallas, Texas. Enjoy being close to everything with easy access to great shopping at Galleria Dallas, fine dining, entertainment, parks, and schools. With close proximity to the Dallas North Tollway and I-635, your commute will be a breeze. If comfort and location are important factors in your lifestyle, this is the place for you. Let Ventana be your gateway to fun and excitement in Dallas!