Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly courtyard internet access trash valet

Welcome to Tonti Lakeside where the convenience of Dallas meets the comfort of Lakeside Living! Located only minutes from world class shopping at NorthPark Center and the Shops at Park Lane but tucked away from the hustle and bustle of downtown, Tonti Lakeside is the ideal place to live, shop, work and play. Unique one and two bedroom floor plans include 8 foot ceilings and wood burning fireplaces. Community amenities include on-site fitness center, expansive pool and sundeck, resident business center and lounge, covered parking and beautifully landscaped walking paths along the lake and throughout the community. Visit Dallas' hidden gem and find the home of your dreams today!