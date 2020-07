Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking gym on-site laundry bbq/grill package receiving playground

At the Zeke, youll find all the casual sophistication you are looking for. Living at the Zeke, you will be steps away from the Casa Linda Shopping Center, White Rock Lake and Dallas Arboretum. With exciting upgrades, mature landscaping and an award winning team; your journey home will begin here.



The Zeke is conveniently located off Garland Road & 78 and Easton Rd adjacent to 635 just East of White Rock Lake. If you enjoy shopping, dining and outdoor recreational activities then the White Rock area is perfect for you. At the Zeke, its all about Your Home. Your Life. Our Pleasure.