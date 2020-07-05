All apartments in Dallas
The Way Apartments

5301 Marvin D Love Fwy · (972) 435-7522
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5301 Marvin D Love Fwy, Dallas, TX 75232
Redbird

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 129 · Avail. Aug 5

$770

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 408 sqft

Unit 274 · Avail. Jul 24

$830

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 651 sqft

Unit 205 · Avail. Aug 21

$850

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 701 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 125 · Avail. Sep 3

$990

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 985 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 246 · Avail. now

$1,135

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1206 sqft

Unit 155 · Avail. Jul 30

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1206 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Way Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
bathtub
oven
range
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
internet access
parking
24hr maintenance
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
online portal
The Way Apartments is a beautiful apartment home community in southwest Dallas, Texas. Our convenient location near Marvin D Love Freeway means easy access to your favorite shopping, dining, and entertainment venues. Thurgood Marshall Park is located just across the street, adding exciting recreational opportunities to your daily activities. Let The Way Apartments be your gateway to everything Dallas has to offer.

Choose from our exceptional one, two, and three bedroom floor plans at The Way. Designed with your comfort in mind, our apartments are sure to fit all of your needs. An all-electric kitchen with pantry and breakfast bar, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, and a balcony or patio are standard features in every home. We continually strive to make your home a special place to live.

From the moment you arrive, you will feel like you've come home. We are proud to host community amenities such as beautiful landscaping, laundry facility, clubhouse, business center, swimming pools, copy and fax services, and part-time courtesy patrol. Our team is dedicated to providing quick and excellent service when you need it. Tour our community and see what makes The Way Apartments a great place to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $200 one bedroom, $250 two bedroom, $350 three bedroom
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Way Apartments have any available units?
The Way Apartments has 8 units available starting at $770 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does The Way Apartments have?
Some of The Way Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Way Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
The Way Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Way Apartments pet-friendly?
No, The Way Apartments is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does The Way Apartments offer parking?
Yes, The Way Apartments offers parking.
Does The Way Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Way Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Way Apartments have a pool?
Yes, The Way Apartments has a pool.
Does The Way Apartments have accessible units?
No, The Way Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does The Way Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Way Apartments has units with dishwashers.
