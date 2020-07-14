All apartments in Dallas
The Vineyards at the Ranch II
The Vineyards at the Ranch II

9352 Skillman Street · (214) 305-2304
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9352 Skillman Street, Dallas, TX 75243
Lake Highlands

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Vineyards at the Ranch II.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
gym
pet friendly
bbq/grill
business center
e-payments
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
online portal
playground
yoga
At the Vineyards, youll find all the sophistication and conveniences that you are looking for in your new home. Living at the Vineyards, you will be just minutes away from I-635, Greenville Avenue with lots of shopping and dining. Offering several floor plan styles to choose with exciting upgrades and mature landscaping all from an award winning team that will make your journey home something to look forward to each day. The Vineyards is a pet friendly community that offers plenty of space to walk your pet or enjoy many of the amenities such our swimming pools with sundecks, fitness rooms, picnic areas or be productive in our business center. With all that The Vineyards at the Ranch has to offer, it only makes sense to choose life here!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Trash: $15/month, Pest control: $5/month, insurance: $20/month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breed
Parking Details: Open lot, visitor parking.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Vineyards at the Ranch II have any available units?
The Vineyards at the Ranch II doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does The Vineyards at the Ranch II have?
Some of The Vineyards at the Ranch II's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Vineyards at the Ranch II currently offering any rent specials?
The Vineyards at the Ranch II is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Vineyards at the Ranch II pet-friendly?
Yes, The Vineyards at the Ranch II is pet friendly.
Does The Vineyards at the Ranch II offer parking?
Yes, The Vineyards at the Ranch II offers parking.
Does The Vineyards at the Ranch II have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Vineyards at the Ranch II offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Vineyards at the Ranch II have a pool?
Yes, The Vineyards at the Ranch II has a pool.
Does The Vineyards at the Ranch II have accessible units?
No, The Vineyards at the Ranch II does not have accessible units.
Does The Vineyards at the Ranch II have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Vineyards at the Ranch II has units with dishwashers.

