The Vineyards at the Ranch II.

Lease Length: 6, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Trash: $15/month, Pest control: $5/month, insurance: $20/month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breed
Parking Details: Open lot, visitor parking.