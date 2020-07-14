The Vineyards at the Ranch II.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool gym pet friendly bbq/grill business center e-payments guest parking hot tub internet access online portal playground yoga

At the Vineyards, youll find all the sophistication and conveniences that you are looking for in your new home. Living at the Vineyards, you will be just minutes away from I-635, Greenville Avenue with lots of shopping and dining. Offering several floor plan styles to choose with exciting upgrades and mature landscaping all from an award winning team that will make your journey home something to look forward to each day. The Vineyards is a pet friendly community that offers plenty of space to walk your pet or enjoy many of the amenities such our swimming pools with sundecks, fitness rooms, picnic areas or be productive in our business center. With all that The Vineyards at the Ranch has to offer, it only makes sense to choose life here!