Amenities
Savor every day at The Trellis at Lake Highlands. Just 8 miles from downtown Dallas, we're a first-class gated community offering resort style amenities! Our recently renovated community includes patios, faux wood flooring, granite countertops, wood burning fireplaces, dishwashers and more! Tenants enjoy access to our sparkling pool, tennis court, garden and an outdoor kitchen. Enjoy features such free covered parking, controlled access gates and visitor parking for your guest. Have a pet? The Trellis is pet friendly! We would love to share what makes The Trellis at Lake Highlands the best place to call home. Drop by, give us a call or e-mail today!