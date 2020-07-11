All apartments in Dallas
The Trellis At Lake Highlands

9707 Walnut Hill Ln · (833) 663-1069
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9707 Walnut Hill Ln, Dallas, TX 75238
Lake Highlands

Price and availability

VERIFIED 8 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 320 · Avail. now

$890

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 705 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 525 · Avail. Aug 30

$1,135

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 805 sqft

Unit 213 · Avail. Aug 16

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 805 sqft

Unit 527 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,170

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 805 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Trellis At Lake Highlands.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
guest parking
package receiving
tennis court
garage
bbq/grill
coffee bar
courtyard
fire pit
internet access
Savor every day at The Trellis at Lake Highlands. Just 8 miles from downtown Dallas, we're a first-class gated community offering resort style amenities! Our recently renovated community includes patios, faux wood flooring, granite countertops, wood burning fireplaces, dishwashers and more! Tenants enjoy access to our sparkling pool, tennis court, garden and an outdoor kitchen. Enjoy features such free covered parking, controlled access gates and visitor parking for your guest. Have a pet? The Trellis is pet friendly! We would love to share what makes The Trellis at Lake Highlands the best place to call home. Drop by, give us a call or e-mail today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $100
Move-in Fees: $75 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions.
Parking Details: Parking garage: 1 space. Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Trellis At Lake Highlands have any available units?
The Trellis At Lake Highlands has 7 units available starting at $890 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does The Trellis At Lake Highlands have?
Some of The Trellis At Lake Highlands's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Trellis At Lake Highlands currently offering any rent specials?
The Trellis At Lake Highlands is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Trellis At Lake Highlands pet-friendly?
Yes, The Trellis At Lake Highlands is pet friendly.
Does The Trellis At Lake Highlands offer parking?
Yes, The Trellis At Lake Highlands offers parking.
Does The Trellis At Lake Highlands have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Trellis At Lake Highlands does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Trellis At Lake Highlands have a pool?
Yes, The Trellis At Lake Highlands has a pool.
Does The Trellis At Lake Highlands have accessible units?
No, The Trellis At Lake Highlands does not have accessible units.
Does The Trellis At Lake Highlands have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Trellis At Lake Highlands has units with dishwashers.
