Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal ice maker oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse gym parking pool 24hr maintenance guest parking package receiving tennis court garage bbq/grill coffee bar courtyard fire pit internet access

Savor every day at The Trellis at Lake Highlands. Just 8 miles from downtown Dallas, we're a first-class gated community offering resort style amenities! Our recently renovated community includes patios, faux wood flooring, granite countertops, wood burning fireplaces, dishwashers and more! Tenants enjoy access to our sparkling pool, tennis court, garden and an outdoor kitchen. Enjoy features such free covered parking, controlled access gates and visitor parking for your guest. Have a pet? The Trellis is pet friendly! We would love to share what makes The Trellis at Lake Highlands the best place to call home. Drop by, give us a call or e-mail today!