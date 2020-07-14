The Tenison at White Rock

Amenities

If you dig the idea of lakeside living without leaving the city, welcome to Lakewood, which features the jewel of Dallas - White Rock Lake. Here you will find tucked into tall trees and bordered by the Santa Fe Trail, Tenison at White Rock offers a modern Lakewood living experience with a nestled-in feel, plus all the comforts of home!

We offer budget friendly-competitive pricing, five floor plans with one- and two-bedroom options, beautifully renovated apartments and amenities, we are pet friendly, and again, offer our premier location.

Our warm and inviting community has your next apartment home nestled in a lovely residential area where everything you love is just minutes away. We are conveniently close to schools, local shopping, fine dining, and fun entertainment venues. Tenison is minutes away from Lakewood Country Club, Lakewood YMCA, Tenison Park and Golf Course, and The Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden which serves as a delightful day trip for both budding nature photographers and those who appreciate all things in bloom alike.

Not far from home you’ve also got local and international suds at the Craft Beer Cellar, the city’s best Napoletana-certified pizza from Cane Rosso, pressed juice at Roots, punched-up groceries at Whole Foods, and did we already mention the lake? You can also shop close by at Lakewood Center and Casa Linda Shopping Center. We are also in proximity to the Uptown restaurant and entertainment center, The Arts District, Downtown, Baylor Medical Center and Deep Ellum. Tension at White Rock is in the Dallas School District. Nearby schools include Mount Auburn Elementary, Mata Elementary, Long Middle, and Woodrow Wilson High.

Our apartment homes are creatively designed with attractive amenities to enrich your day-to-day activities. Residents can cook a gourmet meal and entertain friends in our all-electric kitchens with our premium stainless appliance package option, microwave, dishwasher, icemaker, pantry, and disposal. Our homes also include faux wood flooring, carpeted floors, vaulted ceilings, wood burning fireplace, in-unit washer/dryer and or connections, mirrored walk-in closets, mini blinds, vaulted/high ceilings, ceiling fans, extra storage, patios and balconies, high speed internet access, and stylish tiled shower and bath.

A stroll around the grounds reveals a resort-style swimming pool, a pergola shading BBQ grills, fitness center, clubhouse, business center / internet cafe, and limited access gated entry. Covered parking is also available. We are also a pet-friendly community and offer a bark park and pet waste stations.

Isn’t it time you pampered yourself with the surroundings and lifestyle you have always deserved? Call us today and schedule a personal tour with one of our professional leasing specialists and discover why we are the best choice for great apartment home living in Dallas, Texas!