Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:03 AM

The Tenison at White Rock

7440 La Vista Dr · (214) 617-1894
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7440 La Vista Dr, Dallas, TX 75214
Coronado Hills - Gastonwood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 9-370 · Avail. Aug 31

$935

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 509 sqft

Unit 3-320 · Avail. Aug 7

$970

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 509 sqft

Unit 5-335 · Avail. Aug 30

$1,060

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 636 sqft

See 21+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8-257 · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1001 sqft

Unit 6-241 · Avail. Aug 16

$1,445

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1001 sqft

Unit 1-101 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,510

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1046 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Tenison at White Rock.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
cable included
carpet
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
pool
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
carport
courtyard
dog park
guest parking
internet access
If you dig the idea of lakeside living without leaving the city, welcome to Lakewood, which features the jewel of Dallas - White Rock Lake. Here you will find tucked into tall trees and bordered by the Santa Fe Trail, Tenison at White Rock offers a modern Lakewood living experience with a nestled-in feel, plus all the comforts of home!
We offer budget friendly-competitive pricing, five floor plans with one- and two-bedroom options, beautifully renovated apartments and amenities, we are pet friendly, and again, offer our premier location.
Our warm and inviting community has your next apartment home nestled in a lovely residential area where everything you love is just minutes away. We are conveniently close to schools, local shopping, fine dining, and fun entertainment venues. Tenison is minutes away from Lakewood Country Club, Lakewood YMCA, Tenison Park and Golf Course, and The Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden which serves as a delightful day trip for both budding nature photographers and those who appreciate all things in bloom alike.
Not far from home you’ve also got local and international suds at the Craft Beer Cellar, the city’s best Napoletana-certified pizza from Cane Rosso, pressed juice at Roots, punched-up groceries at Whole Foods, and did we already mention the lake? You can also shop close by at Lakewood Center and Casa Linda Shopping Center. We are also in proximity to the Uptown restaurant and entertainment center, The Arts District, Downtown, Baylor Medical Center and Deep Ellum. Tension at White Rock is in the Dallas School District. Nearby schools include Mount Auburn Elementary, Mata Elementary, Long Middle, and Woodrow Wilson High.
Our apartment homes are creatively designed with attractive amenities to enrich your day-to-day activities. Residents can cook a gourmet meal and entertain friends in our all-electric kitchens with our premium stainless appliance package option, microwave, dishwasher, icemaker, pantry, and disposal. Our homes also include faux wood flooring, carpeted floors, vaulted ceilings, wood burning fireplace, in-unit washer/dryer and or connections, mirrored walk-in closets, mini blinds, vaulted/high ceilings, ceiling fans, extra storage, patios and balconies, high speed internet access, and stylish tiled shower and bath.
A stroll around the grounds reveals a resort-style swimming pool, a pergola shading BBQ grills, fitness center, clubhouse, business center / internet cafe, and limited access gated entry. Covered parking is also available. We are also a pet-friendly community and offer a bark park and pet waste stations.
Isn’t it time you pampered yourself with the surroundings and lifestyle you have always deserved? Call us today and schedule a personal tour with one of our professional leasing specialists and discover why we are the best choice for great apartment home living in Dallas, Texas!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 4-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $250 for 1 bedroom, $350 for 2 bedroom
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $300 per pet (non-refundable)
limit: 2
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply. Maximum adult weight is 75 pounds.
Parking Details: Open lot, carports $40/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Tenison at White Rock have any available units?
The Tenison at White Rock has 27 units available starting at $935 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does The Tenison at White Rock have?
Some of The Tenison at White Rock's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Tenison at White Rock currently offering any rent specials?
The Tenison at White Rock is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Tenison at White Rock pet-friendly?
Yes, The Tenison at White Rock is pet friendly.
Does The Tenison at White Rock offer parking?
Yes, The Tenison at White Rock offers parking.
Does The Tenison at White Rock have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Tenison at White Rock does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Tenison at White Rock have a pool?
Yes, The Tenison at White Rock has a pool.
Does The Tenison at White Rock have accessible units?
Yes, The Tenison at White Rock has accessible units.
Does The Tenison at White Rock have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Tenison at White Rock has units with dishwashers.
